The Sciacca family's Pacific Coast Eco Bananas farm was flattened with gale force winds from Cyclone Niran. Picture: Pacific Coast Eco Bananas.
Weather

‘They have failed us’: BOM cops a lashing over wild weather warning

by Peter Carruthers
4th Mar 2021 7:32 AM
AN ALLEGED "failing" of the Bureau of Meteorology to deliver accurate forecasts has been labelled a "bloody disgrace" following the blow that hit on Monday.

A furious Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch has drafted a letter to Environment Minister Susan Ley demanding that BOM forecasters once again be stationed in Cairns after being made redundant locally in 2019.

"What has happened is a bloody disgrace," he said.

 

Frank Sciacca of Pacific Coast Eco Bananas at Boogan (Mourilyan), has been left with a mammoth clean up effort after he lost about 80 per cent of his trees due to winds from a tropical low which later formed in to Cyclone Niran. Picture: Arun Singh Mann
"And all the assurances I was given by the BOM that moving local guys out of the area would have no impact has proven to be wrong.

"The failure of BOM was appalling … we can do a lot better."

Diane Sciacca of Pacific Coast Eco Bananas at Mourilyan agreed.

"They have failed us terribly," she said.

"There were gusts in excess of 90km/h and when you look at what happened, it is very different to what BOM was saying. I don't understand how they could get it so wrong."

The BOM has been contacted for comment.

