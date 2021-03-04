‘They have failed us’: BOM cops a lashing over wild weather warning
AN ALLEGED "failing" of the Bureau of Meteorology to deliver accurate forecasts has been labelled a "bloody disgrace" following the blow that hit on Monday.
A furious Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch has drafted a letter to Environment Minister Susan Ley demanding that BOM forecasters once again be stationed in Cairns after being made redundant locally in 2019.
"What has happened is a bloody disgrace," he said.
"And all the assurances I was given by the BOM that moving local guys out of the area would have no impact has proven to be wrong.
"The failure of BOM was appalling … we can do a lot better."
Diane Sciacca of Pacific Coast Eco Bananas at Mourilyan agreed.
"They have failed us terribly," she said.
"There were gusts in excess of 90km/h and when you look at what happened, it is very different to what BOM was saying. I don't understand how they could get it so wrong."
The BOM has been contacted for comment.
Originally published as 'They have failed us': BOM cops a lashing over wild weather warning