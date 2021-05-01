Rockhampton Brothers' player Riley Reid will line up with the Rocky Rustlers for this weekend’s 47th Battalion carnival in Bundaberg.

The young Rocky Rustlers men’s team will be up for the challenge at the 47th Battalion carnival this weekend, according to coach Jason Green.

They play their opening game against Wide Bay at noon on Saturday at Bundaberg’s Salter Oval.

The Rocky Rustlers women will also be in action at the Central Region’s rugby league showpiece event, kicking off their campaign against Central Highlands at 10am.

Green said he was confident his team would give a good account of themselves.

He said the forward pack included a number of Rockhampton Brothers players such as Riley Reid, and that familiarity would be a real positive.

He had been impressed with lock CJ Clark, hooker Jack Pattie and his young halves pairing of Jackson Harris and Travis Field.

“We’ve got 19 players who really want to be there,” Green said.

“It’s a young playing group so it will be a test for them, but I think they’re all looking forward to it and I’m sure they’re up for it.

“I’ve been really overwhelmed with how they’re buying in to what we’re trying to do.

“They know their roles and what’s expected of them and that’s a big plus when you’re coaching any footy team.”

