’They lost everything’: Fundraiser for family in house fire

MORE than $1000 has been raised for a Central Queensland family who lost everything in a devastating house fire last week.

Last Wednesday, multiple fire crews were called to a house fire on Bridge St, Mount Morgan.

The house was gutted, and five people were transported to Mount Morgan Hospital for precautionary measures.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services investigator from the fire investigations unit confirmed the cause of the fire was electrical.

Mt Morgan house fire: House fire in Bridge St, Mt Morgan

Family friend Jamie Cox started a GoFundMe page for the family to help them get back on their feet and rebuild.

So far, $1420 has been raised for the family.

Mr Cox wrote the family had lost everything in the fire.

"Harley woke up to a noise in his two-year-old boy's room and noticed the ceiling fan on fire and the room full of smoke," he wrote.

"Harley was unable to find the child through all the smoke but luckily the child had already evacuated the room and was hiding under the kitchen table.

"They lost everything! All they have left is the clothes on their back."

Mr Cox, who owns CQ Gel Ball, wrote the family had allowed his business to use their block of land to start playing Gel Ball and have done so for more than a year and a half.

"It is our turn to show our appreciation and help support this family that now has nothing," he wrote.

"Any donation is gladly appreciated, and all funds will go to the family for clothes, food and other necessities.

"Thank you for your support."

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/f/nnugm2-help-family-rebuild-after-house-fire.