GAME ON: Kirwan State High and Ignatius Park College will clash in today’s Aaron Payne Cup grand final in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

RUGBY LEAGUE: Kirwan State High will win today’s Aaron Payne Cup grand final, according to the two Central Queensland coaches who had teams in the premier schoolboys competition.

The Cathedral College’s Mick Busby and St Brendan’s Scott Minto have both tipped Kirwan to win by double digits in the showdown against fellow Townsville side Ignatius Park.

The teams clash in Townsville at 2.45pm, with the game to be livestreamed on this website.

Kirwan's Jeremiah Nanai and Clay George (left) with Ignatius Park's Maverick Pegoraro and Isaiah Vailalo are set for today's Aaron Payne Cup grand final. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The Cowboys Challenge final between Ignatius Park and Mercy College Mackay at 1.30pm will also be livestreamed.

Football fans are in for a treat, with the finals from the Walters Cup and the Langer Trophy also being shown here.

Kirwan and Ignatius Park dropped just one game each during the rounds - Kirwan were beaten by Ignatius Park, while Ignatius Park were beaten by TCC.

It was then Ignatius Park who ended TCC’s campaign, beating them 18-10 in last week’s semi-final.

Watch the replay of the TCC versus Ignatius Park semi-final here

Kirwan cruised into the final with a 38-4 win over St Pat’s College Mackay in the second semi.

Watch the replay of the Kirwan versus St Pat’s semi-final here

Busby expects a “cracker” of a grand final and has tipped Kirwan to win by 16, even though they are without their star fullback Tyreece Woods.

The Cathedral College coach Mick Busby tips Kirwan by 16.

“I fear that when Ignatius Park beat Kirwan two weeks ago, they may have just woken a sleeping giant,” he said.

“Kirwan made too many mistakes and Ignatius Park played a much faster game then. I don’t think this will happen twice.

“I think their edges will be too fast for Ignatius Park today.”

St Brendan's College coach Scott Minto tips Kirwan by 12. Photo: Callum Dick

Minto said Kirwan’s strike power would prove the difference today.

“I believe that Kirwan will be the victors due to their ability to score points from anywhere on the field,” he said.

“Their last outing with Ignatius Park was one to forget and I feel they will be smarting from that last run and will be ready for Ignatius this time around.

“Kirwan to win by 12.”

The grand final teams are:

Kirwan High: 1. Ragsy Wavik, 2. Jesse Yallop, 3. Dudley Dotoi, 4. Max Hayley, 5. Ethan Andrews, 6. Harley Taylor, 7. Clay George, 8. Abai Chatfield-Mooka, 9. Ty Ty Baira-Gela, 10. Cruz Smith, 11. Mia Pua-avase, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Jacob Taia, 14. Ethan Roberts, 15. William Latu, 16. Manihi Maurangi, 17. Tyrone Strickland. Coach: Todd Wilson.

Ignatius Park College: 1. Cathane Hill, 2. Raheen Rolfe, 3 Jake McAuliffe-Fickling, 4. Eddie Hampson, 5. Andrew Brunello, 6. Braithen Knox, 7. Thomas Duffy, 8. Trey Valentine, 9. Maverick Pegoraro, 10. Isaiah Vailalo, 11. Adam Mitchell, 12. Wade Jonsson, 13. Luke Jack, 14. Lachlan Lerch, 15. Jakeb Vailalo, 16. Sean Bourke, 17. Darmon Marshall. Coach: Steve Lansley.

Today's livestreaming schedule

Aaron Payne Cup finals day

1.30pm, Cowboys Challenge final: Ignatius Park v Mercy College Mackay.

2.45pm, Aaron Payne Cup final: Kirwan SHS v Ignatius Park College.

Langer Trophy finals day

1.30pm: DeVere Cup final.

2.45pm: Gee Cup final.

4pm, Walters Cup final: Marsden SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin.

5.15pm, Langer Trophy final: Palm Beach Currumbin v Keebra Park.