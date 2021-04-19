Five-eighth David Munns had a big game for Rockhampton Brothers, finishing with a personal tally of 14 points in the team's win over Yeppoon.

Rockhampton Brothers made a statement in their first game of the 2021 Rockhampton Rugby League season, rolling minor premiers Yeppoon on Sunday afternoon.

The Brethren struck early, crossing for the first of their five tries in the ninth minute, and went on to record a 26-20 win at Victoria Park.

Five-eighth David Munns played a starring role, finishing with 14 points after scoring two tries and landing three conversions.

Coach Scott Munns said it was a great way to start the season after his team had the bye in last week’s opening round.

However, the victory came at a cost with several players injured, including skipper Lachlan Campbell who was sidelined just 10 minutes in with a rib injury.

“We trained well, and I was pretty confident we would go all right,” Scott said.

“It was our first proper hit-out. We dropped a lot of ball and put ourselves under a lot of pressure, but the boys defended really well.

“For the last 25 minutes, we only had one player left on the bench, so they gutsed it out really well.

“They played for one another and got the win.”

Scott said among the highlights of the game was the A-grade debut of winger Luke McMurdo, who scored the team’s opening try.

Second rower Sione Veukiso put in a powerhouse performance, earning the player of the match award.

“Sione played 65 minutes. He was really good on the edge for us, and a lot of good attack came off him,” Scott said.

Brothers next opponents are Fitzroy/Gracemere, who they meet at 6.30pm on Saturday at Saleyards Park.

Rockhampton Rugby League Round 2 results

A-grade men: Rockhampton Brothers 26 d Yeppoon 20, Emu Park 30 d Norths 16.

Women: Emu Park 64 d Norths 0, Rockhampton Brothers 22 d Blackwater Crushettes 6, Tannum 24 d Fitzroy/Gracemere 4.

