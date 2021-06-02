‘They quit after two hours’: Urgent need for 1000-plus workers

Australians are quitting two hours into fruit and vegetable picking jobs, leaving farmers frustrated and in the lurch during severe labour shortages despite long unemployment queues less than an hour away.

The disappearance of backpackers since the Covid pandemic began has created an enormous void of labour for produce growers in the Lockyer Valley region, just a 45 minute drive from one of Queensland’s unemployment hot spots of Ipswich.

It’s a void that Australia’s unemployed haven’t filled, with Lockyer Valley growers reporting Aussies are fronting to work for two hours before walking off the job and demanding to be paid.

According to Blenheim grower Greg Lerch, hiring locals via employment agencies has led to him being “burnt a few times”.

“We’ve had a couple of winners, but more often than not they’re not wanting to do the work,” he said.

“You can’t get a whole broccoli picking team from the employment agency.”

Blenheim farmer Greg Lerch inspects broccoli that needs to be harvested this week. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

The severe lack of people willing to work labour jobs forced the Queensland agricultural department to fly in 160 Pacific Island workers to the Lockyer Valley in early May where they quarantined at the Grantham Farmworkers.

After completing the mandatory 14-day quarantine, they were released onto farms to harvest this season’s winter crops.

In December 2020, the unemployment rate for the Lockyer Valley was 7.2 per cent and the region’s surrounding ‘Australia’s salad bowl’ was 9 per cent in Ipswich and 5.9 per cent in Toowoomba.

Mr Lerch, who will this week ramp up his broccoli harvest, said his workforce was short at present, but cold growing conditions were easing the strain.

He used to collect workers from local caravan parks but is now using a contractor to get help in the field.

“We’re just thankful the contractors have taken us on and given us staff – otherwise we would be in deep trouble,” Mr Lerch said.

And last season, onion farmers were held to ransom, with workers demanding ridiculous prices to get crops harvested on time.

Despite growers spruiking more than 1000 jobs available in the horticultural sector, plans have ramped up to bring hundreds more overseas workers into Australia this month to fill the positions.

Most of the workers come from low-coronavirus transmission areas such as the Pacific Islands, including the Solomon Islands, which has recorded just 20 cases and zero deaths.

Australians are reluctant to take on farm work because the hours are sometimes irregular, Lockyer Valley Growers Association president Michael Sippel said.

Lockyer Valley Growers Association President Michael Sippel. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

“It’s a very generalised statement. I read on Facebook all the comments – often it’s the Aussies who are sitting on their bums that don’t want to do the work, but are saying they want a job,” he said.

With weather conditions impacting harvest times, Mr Sippel said the job could be temperamental, which differed locals.

“Aussies with mortgages need the regularity of five or six days a week,” he said.

“The backpackers are physically here to work; they are here to make money and they turn up every day.

“The biggest complaint from farmers is the people turn up for only one day whereas the backpackers turn up and commit to the job.”

But the few rare local hard workers they find are prepared to get the job done.

“At present, the Aussies who are putting their hand up to come and do the work – there’s not enough of them,” Mr Sippel said.

Bringing in backup from more countries

While the Pacific Islander Program is helping to boost the struggling industry, Federal MP Scott Buchholz said he wanted to reinstate other workforces such as the Philippines, Taiwanese and South Koreans.

Member for Wright Scott Buchholz.

The Wright MP said countries with similar low-risk profiles could be a solution to the agricultural sector.

“Of course we would have like to have seen the Australian unemployment queue come to our rescue, but regretfully this did not materialise,” Mr Buchholz said.

“It is of the greatest concern that our local farming enterprises are struggling with labour shortages.

“These times highlight how reliant our agricultural industry in on an itinerant workforce and how vulnerable our businesses are in the face of a global pandemic.”

Mr Buchholz would like to see more Australians faced with unemployment come to the industry’s rescue, but unfortunately it isn’t happening.

“I will continue to work with the local growers, as my office and I have been to support our agricultural sectors in facilitating Government approvals and access to these workforces as we begin our recovery from COVID-19,” he said.

Originally published as ‘They quit after two hours’: Urgent need for 1000-plus workers