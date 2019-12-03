“They should be more afraid of the people that aren’t in there.”

CHECKING IN: Lesley Guy at the second Rockhampton residential rehabilitation community forum sharing her 25 years experience in the mental health sector.

MOTHERS stood at the second community forum for the Rockhampton rehabilitation centre, scared for their children and their livelihood.

The four women, who did not want to be named, wanted to know why the preferred site for the residential facility was moved from Birkbeck Dr to a more densely populated area.

“When you look at the difference between the two – can you tell me the difference apart from there is no schools, no universities, no daycare centres as close to the music bowl?” she said.

Queensland Health mental health, alcohol and other drugs branch executive director John Allan said a residential rehabilitation centre posed a low risk to the community.

“It sounds like you’re asking about public safety,” Assoc Prof Allan said.

“I don’t think public safety is as big of an issue as people feel.

“There has been many centres run across Queensland, some in the middle of towns and close by to daycare centres.”

While audience members raised concerns over site expansion and multiple entrances to the property, the claims were quashed by Queensland Health and Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow.

Cr Strelow said the council owned the land surrounding the site and had no plans to sell.

She said the existing music bowl stage would merge with Dreamtime Cultural Centre, which would make the site separate from the rehab centre.

The residential rehabilitation centre will only have one entrance, via Nuttall St.

Queensland Network of Alcohol and Other Drug Agencies chief executive Rebecca Lang returned to the panel for the second forum with the same message – there is no danger.

“Part of the residential treatment is learning to function as the community,” Ms Lang said.

“These are 42 people who live in a community together, they do treatment separately but they cook together and do activities together.

“These sorts of services are here for people with longer term problematic use. They are people that have lived without hope for a long time.”

She said she would choose to live next door to a residential rehabilitation centre without hesitation.

“It’s not about violence, it’s about self medication and they’re the people we are targeting,” she said.

QNADA assists non-government service providers to deliver support in residential rehab facilities across the state.

“If you look at our treatment stats about 20,000 people got help at non-government services; about two thirds are men 18-24 and the other third is women in same age range,” she said.

“Fifty per cent of people who come to the treatment services are blood and alcohol;

25 per cent for methamphetamines.

“I think that’s because they’re getting the message that treatment works.”

Edenbrook resident Noeleen Horan asked whether criminals could be referred to rehab facilities but Ms Lang said this was a rare occurrence.

She said there were courts that sentenced people to rehabilitation but it did not happen in Rockhampton.

“In terms of court referred clients, most residential providers only accept a couple at a time because a second-class citizen separation is created,” she said.

She said patients who attended rehab voluntarily sometimes looked down on those referred to rehab by court.

While an audience member claimed her house would depreciate by $48,000 once the rehab was built, Ms Lang said she had seen no research to confirm that.

Former mental health worker Lesley Guy spoke from her personal experience at the forum.

She said she understood community members who feared their property would be devalued, but rehabilitation was not to be feared.

“I wanted to make sure the people living in the community understood that recovery is important to all of us for those people who are unwell,” Ms Guy said.

“They should be more afraid of the people that aren’t in there.”

Ms Guy has worked in the sector for 25 years and supported people in court for the past 12 and in her time she has never seen anyone ordered to undergo rehabilitation.