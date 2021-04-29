‘They took memories’: Grieving mum's home ransacked

Leila Abdallah, who lost her three children in a horror crash last year, was at home when an unknown man broke in and took items of personal significance.

A family who lost three children in a shocking car crash last year have been the targets of a scary break-in.

Danny and Leila Abdallah's home on Robert Street at Telopea was broken into by an unknown man about 11.45am on Wednesday.

The couple's children Antony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna, 9, were killed on February 1 last year when they were rundown by an out-of-control car. Their niece, 11-year-old Veronique Sakr, was also killed.

Mrs Abdallah said she was sitting at her kitchen bench looking over photos of her children when she caught a glimpse of an unknown man walk out her front door carrying a bag full of stolen belongings.

"I was sitting on my kitchen bench trying to send my kids pictures of my kids to someone and they just walked in," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"I saw someone briefly leaving my house and he had a black bag on him. Then I went upstairs and rang the police straight away.

"They took my bag, our jewellery, one of my children's phones, but the biggest thing is they took memories.

"I was with Angelina when I got one of the watches they took. They opened my bedside table where I have a photo of my kids on badges of my kids and Veronique (Sakr) and they didn't care.

"It's only material stuff, it can be replaced, but you just feel like someone invaded your privacy."

The couple’s children Antony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna, 9, were killed on February 1 last year when they were rundown by an out-of-control car. Picture: Supplied.

CCTV footage released by police shows a man in black pants and a black hoodie running from the home with a bag in his hand.

NSW Police are now investigating the matter and believe the man who broke into the Abdallah's home fled the scene in a stolen white Audi.

Cumberland Police Area Commander Detective Superintendent Darryl Jobson described the crime as "abhorrent," particularly given all the victims have been through over the past year.

"In the last 12 months the victims of the Telopea incident have endured an incredible ordeal and I appeal to the conscience of the people responsible for the crime to hand themselves into the police," he said.

"It is absolutely disgusting. It is abhorrent to enter anyone's home whilst the person is in there. It is a breach of privacy."

He said Ms Abdallah has understandably been left shaken and unsettled by the ordeal, which is not believed to have specifically targeted their family, but instead an "opportunistic" crime.

The robber entered through the open front door while Ms Abdallah and her friend were in the back of the house, stealing items of personal significance but not of any specific sentimental value, he says.

Supt Jobson urged the alleged perpetrator to come forward, warning that police have been canvassing the area and moving swiftly to catch them.

"If you don't have a conscience we will get your names and we will be knocking on your door.

"I also appeal to members of the community that have knowledge of these offenders to give us a tip-off, give us their names."

Police suspect the same individuals were linked to another attempted theft at a nearby home at 11.50am.

Originally published as 'They took memories': Abdallah home ransacked