'They tried to resuscitate him': Emu Park stab death scene eyewitness

Police have established a crime scene at an Emu Park address, where a man died yesterday from what appeared to be a stab wound.

THURSDAY, 6.30AM AN Emu Park resident who drove past the Bright St incident about 4pm said he saw ambulance officers "trying to resuscitate" the man as he lay on the ground.

He said one ambulance unit was there and then another ambulance turned up followed by a police crew.

The witness said ambulance officers were still working on the man when he returned to the area about 20 minutes later.

He said the ambulances later left the scene as police established a crime scene.

Police will address the media at 11am on the incident.

UPDATE 7PM: POLICE have established a crime scene outside an Emu Park home after the death of a man this afternoon.

The man was located about 4pm in Bright St with what police said appeared to be a stab wound.

He died as a result of his injuries.

About four police cars and a number of uniformed and plain clothes officers are on scene.

The street itself remains quiet with no other people observed at 7pm.

The body of the deceased man was under a white sheet at the crime scene.

Police said they didn't expect any further details to be released tonight, but a media conference was expected to be held tomorrow.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch have declared a crime scene.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the man's death are underway.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

