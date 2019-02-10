'They tried to sell meth to her 14-year-old daughter'

AFTER an old friend tried to sell meth to her 14-year-old daughter, mum Stevie-Ann Carstens decided to take matters into her own hands.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said Carstens arrived at the friend's house in Loganlea at 6pm on August 23, 2018, hurling abuse.

"She was carrying a brick that was thrown at the victim," he told Kingaroy Magistrates Court this week.

"She left then returned and was denied entry.

"She managed to get in the house by hitting glass doors, causing them to smash."

Defence lawyer Chris Campbell said his 31-year-old client had previously been in a domestic violence relationship prior to moving to Cooyar.

"She was in the relationship for 18 months, which resulted in her becoming an intravenous meth user.

"That 18 months was quite heavy use, she's now abstained from that drug for the past three months," he said.

"She drove from Cooyar back to the Brisbane area to pick up the balance of her belongings before they were destroyed by her former partner.

"The wilful damage came about because a person whom was a very good friend tried to sell methamphetamines to my client's 14-year-old daughter."

Carstens was also facing charges of drink driving, driving while disqualified by court order and drug possession.

She was pulled over along the Brisbane Valley Highway at Esk on October 25, 2018.

Carstens blew an alcohol reading of 0.024 while on a zero alcohol reading requirement.

She also had .232g of cannabis on her.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said the 0.024 blood alcohol reading was low.

"However, I take into account your history, which goes against you in all respects," he said.

"Drink driving back in April 2017, disqualified driving in February 2015 and October 2013, dangerous operation of a vehicle in February 2018.

"You seem to completely ignore those court orders handed down to you," the magistrate said.

"You have an appalling traffic history before the court.

"I don't know if you've been told this before, but this will obviously be your very last time you ever come before a court on drink driving or disqualified driving and walking away without serving actual time in prison," he said.

For the disqualified driving charge, Carstens was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for two years.

For drink driving, she was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

For the drug possession, she received a $700 fine and for the wilful damage charge she was fined $600.

The convictions were recorded.