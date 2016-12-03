37°
Community

They were his daughter's friends, he breached their trust

Amber Hooker
| 3rd Dec 2016 6:00 AM
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FAMILY and friends wept and blew kisses as a man was taken to prison for the indecent treatment of two of his daughter's teenage friends.

The man, now aged 50, pleaded guilty to 13 charges in the District Court of Rockhampton yesterday for "serial" offences between late 2013 and early 2014.

They included nine counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 and under care for offences against a 15-year-old girl, two against a girl between the ages 14-15 and possession of child exploitation material for 19 photos total of both victims, plus two of boys believed to be under 10.

The court heard there was an "overlap" in the defendant's predatory offending from late 2013 which began when the 14-year-old victim visited his Rockhampton home to see her friend, his daughter.

Crown prosecutor Ryder Reid told the court the man, then aged 48, laid the girl on the table, massaged her and touched her breasts, buttocks and vagina under her clothes.

At a later date when the complainant was 15, the man drove the girl to an isolated Nerimbera location where he asked her to take her dress off and pose on his motorbike.

She refused, but pulled down her dress and revealed her breasts as the defendant took photos.

The court heard the father-of-three committed offences of a like nature against the 15-year-old victim across the same period, including taking photos of the girl completely naked and with him holding her breast, also while in Nerimbera.

Mr Reid told the court the most serious offences took place in one evening when the girl was to stay the night.

The man touched the girl's breasts while they were on the couch, before he positioned her on her back and tried to lick "between her legs" as the girl said "no, no please don't".

The man then made skin-to-skin contact with his hand under her shorts, before the girl left to sleep in the spare bed.

On separate occasions, the man also provided the girls with alcohol which Judge Michael Burnett suggested was to "lessen their resistance" to his predatory actions.

After police became aware of the man's offending in September of 2014, a search on his home also located 18 category one and three category two photos of a third victim aged 16, which lead to a Commonwealth charge of using a carriage service to cause child pornography to be distributed.

The complainant sent the photos via Snapchat and MMS over a five-day period in 2014.

The man's defence barrister Tom Polley explained while it would not be illegal for the man and the 16-year-old to enter a relationship under Queensland law, it is illegal under Commonwealth law to transmit pornographic images of a person under 18.

Mr Polley told the court the man had no criminal history, and had been the sole parent of his three children for about seven years until his arrest in 2014.

Judge Burnett condemned the man's behaviour against the vulnerable young girls and deemed it a serious breech of trust.

He was handed a head sentence of three-and-a-half years with a parole eligibility date of December 1, 2017.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  child exploitation court editors picks indecent treatment

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Worries for Livingstone rate payers as Shoalwater expands

Worries for Livingstone rate payers as Shoalwater expands

Expansion plans are well under way but what impact will the land acquisitions have on Livingstone rate payers

They were his daughter's friends, he breached their trust

Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Man to serve time for 'serial' offences against teenagers

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

Rock Force at the Great Western Hotel tonight. Performing all your favourite covers from all your favourite bands.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Community-minded firefighter always had time for others

Firefighters work to extinguish a house fire on Painswick St, North Rockhampton. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

"Words cannot express the loss we are all feeling.”

Local Partners

Community-minded firefighter always had time for others

PARENTS of the firefighter killed in a plane crash at Hedlow airstrip last week share their memories of their active, community-minded son.

Police called to fisho fight

Police were called to a disturbance between two men out the front of Samo's Fish Bar on Archer Street.

A man and a woman have been transported to hospital

ACROSS THE REGION

CHRISTMAS SONGS: It's Carols by Candlelight in Emu Park this weekend.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

Rock Force at the Great Western Hotel tonight. Performing all your favourite covers from all your favourite bands.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

New book to document history of Livingstone Shire

St Faiths School, Yeppoon.

Book includes previously unseen photographs of historical sites

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

ADAM Gilchrist enjoys the fun of calling the Big Bash League with his mates.

  • TV

  • 3rd Dec 2016 6:00 AM

The dead help solve the case

Debut novel delivers on wit, violence and shock

REVIEW: One hell of a trip

Under Full Sail is out now.

The discovery of gold brought a rush of migrants

TV Insider: Hail our national treasure Ernie Dingo

Ernie Dingo scuba dives on the Great Barrier Reef in a scene from Going Places with Ernie Dingo.

The beloved TV presenter is back in a new series for NITV

Gigi Hadid: I'm 'taking the pressure off' myself

Gigi Hadid is trying to "take the pressure off" herself this year.

Ricky Gervais announces first dates of world tour

Ricky Gervais has announced his first world tour in seven years.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 'final stages' of divorce

Depp's outstanding divorce money to be paid over 15 months

Prestigious Hillside Estate Retreat with STUNNING POOL!

3 Emily Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $579,000

This immaculately presented home will suit you and your family like no other! Perfectly positioned in the prestigious Hillside Estate, the home offers a family...

Massive 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom renovated Queenslander plus 4 Bay shed!

73 Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 3 $359,000

If size is what you need than don't look past this outstanding property! Relocated to its new address this historical home boasts character and space. Features...

Norman Gardens Home – Amazing Deal!

3 Brumm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 4 $300,000

Owner is seeking urgent sale! This well presented high-set home is located on a privately fenced 606sqm block in a quiet cul de sac. Centrally positioned to...

Acreage Living with a 3 Bay Shed

93 Meldrum Road, Glendale 4711

House 3 1 5 $415,000

This lowset brick 3 bedroom home is located approx. 6 minutes North of Stockland in Glendale and sits on 1.05hec or approx. 2.6 acres on a fenced corner allotment.

Neat, Tidy and Sure to Impress

244 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

Situated in a convenient location close to shops, schools and sporting fields is where you will find this neat as a pin home. As you ascend upstairs you will be...

Massive Home On Acreage

41 Swadling Ave, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 11 $695,000

Giving you a unique property with massive space under roof, recently renovated and with a extension to this home, ideal for a granny flat or parents retreat. You...

Heavenly Charm!

232 North Street Extended, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 2 $269,000

They don't build them like this anymore! This is your chance to purchase your own piece of history. Built in 1907, this church has been tastefully converted into a...

Conveniently Located Family Home

28 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 3 $269,000

Looking for the perfect family home in a convenient location? Look no further than 28 Elwing Street. Situated in the heart of Kawana you will have everything you...

TIDY HOME ON 850M2 = POTENTIAL

68 Dee Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $195,000...

GREAT investment or First home with new carpet, open plan living and dining, low maintenance just ready for YOU to move in. - 850m2 block with two side accesses...

Renovated Gable Home, New Bathroom and Fresh Paint

9 Laver Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $275,000

Book your inspection now as tomorrow could be too late to view this vibrant three bedroom home that has all the hard work done, making it an ideal first home or...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

Luxury Rocky property goes under the hammer

1 Scully St, Frenchville.

Multiple bidders expected at auction

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

Auction sales a sign of confidence in the region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!