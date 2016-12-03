They were his daughter's friends, he breached their trust

FAMILY and friends wept and blew kisses as a man was taken to prison for the indecent treatment of two of his daughter's teenage friends.

The man, now aged 50, pleaded guilty to 13 charges in the District Court of Rockhampton yesterday for "serial" offences between late 2013 and early 2014.

They included nine counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 and under care for offences against a 15-year-old girl, two against a girl between the ages 14-15 and possession of child exploitation material for 19 photos total of both victims, plus two of boys believed to be under 10.

The court heard there was an "overlap" in the defendant's predatory offending from late 2013 which began when the 14-year-old victim visited his Rockhampton home to see her friend, his daughter.

Crown prosecutor Ryder Reid told the court the man, then aged 48, laid the girl on the table, massaged her and touched her breasts, buttocks and vagina under her clothes.

At a later date when the complainant was 15, the man drove the girl to an isolated Nerimbera location where he asked her to take her dress off and pose on his motorbike.

She refused, but pulled down her dress and revealed her breasts as the defendant took photos.

The court heard the father-of-three committed offences of a like nature against the 15-year-old victim across the same period, including taking photos of the girl completely naked and with him holding her breast, also while in Nerimbera.

Mr Reid told the court the most serious offences took place in one evening when the girl was to stay the night.

The man touched the girl's breasts while they were on the couch, before he positioned her on her back and tried to lick "between her legs" as the girl said "no, no please don't".

The man then made skin-to-skin contact with his hand under her shorts, before the girl left to sleep in the spare bed.

On separate occasions, the man also provided the girls with alcohol which Judge Michael Burnett suggested was to "lessen their resistance" to his predatory actions.

After police became aware of the man's offending in September of 2014, a search on his home also located 18 category one and three category two photos of a third victim aged 16, which lead to a Commonwealth charge of using a carriage service to cause child pornography to be distributed.

The complainant sent the photos via Snapchat and MMS over a five-day period in 2014.

The man's defence barrister Tom Polley explained while it would not be illegal for the man and the 16-year-old to enter a relationship under Queensland law, it is illegal under Commonwealth law to transmit pornographic images of a person under 18.

Mr Polley told the court the man had no criminal history, and had been the sole parent of his three children for about seven years until his arrest in 2014.

Judge Burnett condemned the man's behaviour against the vulnerable young girls and deemed it a serious breech of trust.

He was handed a head sentence of three-and-a-half years with a parole eligibility date of December 1, 2017.