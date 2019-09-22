‘They were in the water for up to three hours’

BOATIES are being warned to take extra care when crossing sandbars after a dramatic police rescue near Jumpinpin on Thursday.

A 43-year-old woman and 42-year-old man from the Logan district were inside a small boat which capsized between North Stradbroke and South Stradbroke islands about 4pm.

They had been returning to shore following a fishing trip.

Gold Coast water police acting senior sergeant Mitch Gray said an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) was their lifesaver.

Gold Coast water police acting senior sergeant Mitch Gray with an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon. Picture: Annie Perets

"The vessel (was) swamped by a wave from behind causing the vessel to capsize," acting Snr Sgt Gray said.

"They were in the water for at least two to three hours before the master of the boat was able to swim down and get the EPIRB.

"If it was not for the (man) diving down to get the EPIRB it may have been a worst-case scenario."

Polair vision released by police shows the pair on top of the overturned boat when help arrives.

Gold Coast Water Police rescued a 43-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man from an overturned boat on September 19. Picture: Queensland Police Service

"They were very shaken," acting Snr Sgt Gray said.

"Hypothermia was starting to set in."

He said the Jumpinpin Pocket was the most dangerous sandbar in the Gold Cost waterways.

"It's the most dangerous bar we cross here due to the shallow waters and the length.

"It was very dangerous for my guys.

"If traversing a coastal bar, put a lifejacket on and know where your EPIRB is."

The man and woman were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital and have since been released.