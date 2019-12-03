‘They win by 100, we win by 100’

PREMIERS: The Yeppoon Swans celebrate their record fifth-straight AFL Capricornia flag win at Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

MARK Wallin remembers the day.

Round 6, 2015 – the last time his Yeppoon Swans side tasted defeat.

The all-conquering AFL Capricornia premiers have long yearned for a worthy challenger to test their mettle.

The North Mackay Saints, Wallin hopes, will pose that challenge.

AFL Queensland yesterday confirmed the Central Queensland Cup exhibition match, between the premiers of the AFL Mackay and AFL Capricornia competitions, would go ahead once again.

The Saints and Swans will face off under lights at Yeppoon’s recently refurbished home ground on February 29.

The AFL Capricornia Coach of the Year said the Swans had been run close through quarters, but never a full match.

He welcomed the prospect of a four-quarter tussle.

North Mackay Saints 10.15-75 defeated Eastern Swans 7.4-46 to win the 2019 AFL Mackay Allied Pickfords Cup A-Grade grand final at Harrup Park. Saturday, September 7 2019.

“We’ll be playing an undefeated Saints side. They were winning games by 100 points and we were winning games by 100 points,” Wallin said.

“We’re pretty excited about that.”

In the previous two CQ Cup contests, the Swans have blown out their Mackay rivals.

What impressed Wallin the most was the Saints’ willingness to take on the challenge.

“We have played in two of these CQ Cup games, but I don’t think they (the Mackay teams) took it as seriously as we did,” Wallin said.

“The Saints actually approached us – that’s a first.”

“I really believe if we can get a good squad together, we can give them what they’ve been looking for,” Saints boss Craig Jenkins said.