They'll be climbing the walls at PCYC

THINGS ARE LOOKING UP: Capricorn Coast PCYC's program coordinator Saul is looking forward to seeing the indoor climbing equipment installed. Trish Bowman

IT'S all the way up for Capricorn Coast PCYC as it installs a new indoor rock climbing wall thanks to money raised from last year's Club 28 gigs.

Branch manager Police Sergeant Greg Jones said the new climbing wall will attract a lot of use in the Youth Leadership/ Development programs in the future, making it a valuable asset to the Capricorn Coast PCYC.

"Installation began a few days ago and we hope the new climbing wall be ready to use the next school holidays,'' Sgt Jones said.

"It will take up to two weeks for installation which will be followed by staff training and then we can open the facility up for use.

"Over the past three years we have raised $10,000 from the Club 28 gigs which has gone toward the purchase and installation of the climbing wall.”

Club 28 producer Helen De Palma Day said she was thrilled to see Club 28 helping not for profit groups achieve their goals in our community.

"At each gig the bar is run by a not for profit club or group in our local community,” Ms Day said.

"It means that nor only do people get to attend a gig that is more like a big party both on and off stage, it also means we all have some input in helping others, which has always been the goal of Club 28 since it was first developed in 2010.

"Working closely with groups such as Cap Coast PCYC and the Cap Coast Outriggers club creates a lovely synergy between music, the arts, sport and youth initiatives which is a win for the whole community.”

The next Club 28 gig will be held at Yeppoon Town Hall on November 10 where guests will enjoy a 14-piece band and vocals of all the favourite music from the '70s and beyond. The bar will be run by Capricorn Coast PCYC which is raising funds for further development at its Cooee Bay venue. Tickets are $35 and are available from club28.com.au or Moana Blue in James St in Yepppon. Groups are welcome to bring along platters of food for their use.