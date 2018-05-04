'They've run riot': Gracemere family's neighbours from hell

THE system has failed Luke Mauger, who has spent the past four years fruitlessly trying to sort out problems with his neighbours from hell.

The Gracemere electrician was desperate and at his wits end when he sent The Morning Bulletin photographs of the carnage next door.

Six years ago, Mr Mauger, 32, moved into his Gracemere house on Hutching St with his wife. The neighbourhood was great, but four years ago that changed.

An unseemly group of tenants moved into the Department of Housing property next door, proceeding to leave a trail of rubbish, unkempt lawns and property destruction in their wake. When the tenants disappeared, Mr Mauger hoped things would get better but the new tenants turned out to be even worse.

When the three women and two young children moved in next door, the house became unkempt with long lawns and piles of garbage. The rubbish attracted vermin including snakes, mice and rats that had Mr Mauger and his wife fearing for the safety of their two young boys.

He said a dog had been kept confined on the veranda and faeces piled up. One day at 4am, someone threw a fridge off the veranda.

"They've run riot, run their own race,” Mr Mauger said.

"I don't think they've been monitored very much. It's always been a battle for them to present their house in a tidy manner.

"We've approached the neighbours and they've been polite saying 'we're going to clean it up' and they just never do. The whole time we've been raising our concerns with Queensland Government housing.”

He said there was a different set of rules governing people living in these properties making timely enforcement of detrimental behaviour nearly impossible.

"The council has a right to tell you to mow your lawn or clean up your yard, whereas when it comes to government housing, the council has no jurisdiction over that. So, you can raise it all you want with council, they can't do a thing unless it's the footpath that's dirty,” he said.

"Whereas if I had grass waist high in my front yard and rubbish everywhere, I'd be getting fined left, right and centre from the council.”

Over the years, Mr Mauger estimated he had made 20 to 30 calls to the Department of Housing about the ongoing issue and the response had always been the same - they were "following procedure”, a warning would be issued and the complaint would be rectified two to three months down the track.

"They need to be policed more, not the average neighbour ringing up complaining to government housing, there should be people actually monitoring the situation,” he said.

Mr Mauger was disappointed with the lack of responses and follow-up he'd received from the Department of Housing and the local Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke, who used to run the department until he threw his hat into the political ring last year.

A departmental spokesperson responded saying tenants in public housing were required to keep their property in good condition, just like tenants in the private rental market.

"All complaints are dealt with promptly by the department, and where required, action is taken in accordance with the Residential Tenancies and Rooming Accommodation Act,” the spokesperson said.

"The department has received a number of complaints about the property in this case.

"The department has acted on all complaints, and worked extensively with the tenant to attempt to remedy breaches of their tenancy agreement and bring the property condition up to an appropriate standard, including three-monthly inspections of the property.”

The spokesperson said a notice to leave was issued to the tenant on April 9, and the tenancy was terminated on May 2.

"Staff from the Rockhampton Housing Service Centre are attending the property today to commence vacant possession works and conduct a thorough cleaning of the house and yard,” they said.

Mr O'Rourke was understood to be familiar with the situation but was unable to be contacted at parliament for comment yesterday.