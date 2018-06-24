Thick black smoke billows air in Gracemere from shed fire
A LARGE fire has broken out on rural block in Gracemere.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said it was a shed fire and fire crews were still on scene.
The alert was raised at about 12pm to an acreage lot Macquarie St.
Eyewitness accounts said it started in a machinery shed before quickly spread outside.
Some explosions were heard and the blaze then spread to a utility and then lit up a prime mover.
The fire is full engulfed.
It is understood fireys have it under to control so it is not to threat a nearby home.
The thick black smoke could be seen from some kilometres away.