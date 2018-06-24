Menu
Thick, black smoke billowing from a shed fire at Gracemere at 12pm today.
Breaking

Thick black smoke billows air in Gracemere from shed fire

vanessa jarrett
by
24th Jun 2018 12:30 PM

A LARGE fire has broken out on rural block in Gracemere.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said it was a shed fire and fire crews were still on scene.

The alert was raised at about 12pm to an acreage lot Macquarie St.

Eyewitness accounts said it started in a machinery shed before quickly spread outside.

Some explosions were heard and the blaze then spread to a utility and then lit up a prime mover.

The fire is full engulfed.

It is understood fireys have it under to control so it is not to threat a nearby home.

The thick black smoke could be seen from some kilometres away.

