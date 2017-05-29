Flights delayed as blanket of fog descends on Rocky

VISIBILITY is poor across the region this morning due to a thick blanket of fog.
The fog settled over Rockhampton and surrounds from the early hours of this morning and has not yet cleared.
Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, turn their headlights on and stay focused on the road.
Reports from motorists indicate the fog is particularly thick in the Gracemere, Bouldercombe and Midgee areas with little-to-no visibility.
Tips for driving in fog:
- Drive only if it's necessary
- Use your headlights, but not your high-beam
- When visibility is severely limited, find a safe place to park, away from travel lanes, and wait for conditions to improve
- Stay focused on the road
- Roll down your window to help you hear other traffic on the road
- Allow more distance between vehicles
- Adjust the defroster and windshield wiper speed as necessary
- Don't drift - stay in your lane
The fog also seems to have affected flights to and from the region with the Rockhampton Airport schedule showing four delayed Rockhampton to Brisbane flights and two delayed Brisbane to Rockhampton flights.