Flights delayed as blanket of fog descends on Rocky

Fog on the Fitzroy river on Monday morning. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

VISIBILITY is poor across the region this morning due to a thick blanket of fog.

The fog settled over Rockhampton and surrounds from the early hours of this morning and has not yet cleared.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, turn their headlights on and stay focused on the road.

Reports from motorists indicate the fog is particularly thick in the Gracemere, Bouldercombe and Midgee areas with little-to-no visibility.

Tips for driving in fog:

Drive only if it's necessary

Use your headlights, but not your high-beam

When visibility is severely limited, find a safe place to park, away from travel lanes, and wait for conditions to improve

Stay focused on the road

Roll down your window to help you hear other traffic on the road

Allow more distance between vehicles

Adjust the defroster and windshield wiper speed as necessary

Don't drift - stay in your lane

The fog also seems to have affected flights to and from the region with the Rockhampton Airport schedule showing four delayed Rockhampton to Brisbane flights and two delayed Brisbane to Rockhampton flights.

Melanie Plane