Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Where is the smoke coming from?

by Michael Saunders
2nd Aug 2018 5:48 AM

 

GOLD Coasters have woken to a thick smoke haze blanketing the city this morning as controlled burns continue in the hinterland.

Hazard reduction burns are taking currently taking place in Nerang National Park, Springbrook National Park and Bonogin and expected to last until Friday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said residents may be affected by the smoke and are advised to close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medication close by if needed.

"Smoke may decrease visibility on roads so motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions," he said.

The smoke may continue into the weekend with QFES planning to conduct a hazard reduction burn at Boral Quarry, Tallebudgera on Saturday.

 

The smoke is expected to last for most the day. Picture Glenn Hampson
The smoke is expected to last for most the day. Picture Glenn Hampson

 

Scheduled burns near the Gold Coast

BONOGIN: City of Gold Coast will conduct a hazard reduction burn near Smith Road, Bonogin, from Monday (30/07) to Friday (3/08).

NERANG NATIONAL PARK: The QPWS will conduct a hazard reduction burn in Nerang National Park from Tuesday (31/07) to Friday (03/08), weather permitting.

TALLEBUDGERA: QFES will conduct a hazard reduction burn at the Boral Quarry on Old Coach Road, Tallebudgera on Saturday (4/08).

 

The burn offs will continue into the weekend. Picture Glenn Hampson
The burn offs will continue into the weekend. Picture Glenn Hampson
burning off gold coast smoke

Top Stories

    Police: Major aircraft incident may have been 'light in sky'

    premium_icon Police: Major aircraft incident may have been 'light in sky'

    News QPS called off the search around 11pm saying there was 'no evidence of a plane crash.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 6:41 AM
    'A good battle': Man who won $10m hospital pay-out dies

    premium_icon 'A good battle': Man who won $10m hospital pay-out dies

    Health Rockhampton mum says her son was 'tired' after medical trauma

    International hockey tournament to bring CQ economic boost

    premium_icon International hockey tournament to bring CQ economic boost

    Council News Building the second synthetic turf key to clinching the 2019 bid

    Local Partners