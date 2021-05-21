Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Steven Jeffrey Bernhardt pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 10 to one count of stealing. Picture: Contributed
Steven Jeffrey Bernhardt pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 10 to one count of stealing. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Thief caught stealing alcohol by shoving it down his pants

Aden Stokes
21st May 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

After losing his job during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, a man turned to alcohol and was caught stealing a bottle Jack Daniels from Dan Murphy’s in Noosaville on CCTV by putting it down the front of his pants.

Steven Jeffrey Bernhardt pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 10 to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said Bernhardt attended the Dan Murphy’s on Mary St, Noosaville, at 12.08pm on January 4 and removed a bottle of Jack Daniels from the shelf and put it down the front of his pants.

Sergeant Janes said Bernhardt paid for a bottle of soft drink but left the store without paying for the bottle of alcohol.

He said Bernhardt was identified on CCTV footage.

He said Bernhardt attended Rockhampton Police Station on March 20 in relation to another matter and was questioned about the offence.

Bernhardt told police it was his usual behaviour and said at the end of last year he was drinking heavily and had no money, so he stole the alcohol to continue drinking.

Sergeant Janes said $50 restitution was sought for the bottle of Jack Daniels.

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said around the time her client committed the offence he had a drinking problem that had escalated.

“His relationship had broken down with his partner plus he had lost his job during the COVID-19 lockdowns and that is when the drinking started slowly increasing,” Ms Davis said.

“Since then he now has two jobs and has given up the alcohol.”

Bernhardt was fined $400 and ordered to pay $50 restitution with a criminal conviction recorded.

dan murphy's rockhampton magistrates court stealing tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Broncos big names bound for Browne Park

        Premium Content Broncos big names bound for Browne Park

        Sport Milford, Oates set to line up against Capras in Intrust Super Cup clash.

        Smoking ceremony to be held for community project

        Premium Content Smoking ceremony to be held for community project

        Community Livingstone Shire Council’s Community Centre has received a $10,000 grant to...

        Watch: Police hunt pair over string of alleged crimes

        Premium Content Watch: Police hunt pair over string of alleged crimes

        Crime ‘If you have information, if you are harbouring these people, you could be...

        Freestyle Kings in CQ: ‘The riding level is world-class’

        Premium Content Freestyle Kings in CQ: ‘The riding level is world-class’

        Motor Sports World champion Pat Bowden to star in two-hour high-flying, heart-stopping...