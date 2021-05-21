Thief caught stealing alcohol by shoving it down his pants

Steven Jeffrey Bernhardt pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 10 to one count of stealing. Picture: Contributed

Steven Jeffrey Bernhardt pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 10 to one count of stealing. Picture: Contributed

After losing his job during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, a man turned to alcohol and was caught stealing a bottle Jack Daniels from Dan Murphy’s in Noosaville on CCTV by putting it down the front of his pants.

Steven Jeffrey Bernhardt pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 10 to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said Bernhardt attended the Dan Murphy’s on Mary St, Noosaville, at 12.08pm on January 4 and removed a bottle of Jack Daniels from the shelf and put it down the front of his pants.

Sergeant Janes said Bernhardt paid for a bottle of soft drink but left the store without paying for the bottle of alcohol.

He said Bernhardt was identified on CCTV footage.

He said Bernhardt attended Rockhampton Police Station on March 20 in relation to another matter and was questioned about the offence.

Bernhardt told police it was his usual behaviour and said at the end of last year he was drinking heavily and had no money, so he stole the alcohol to continue drinking.

Sergeant Janes said $50 restitution was sought for the bottle of Jack Daniels.

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said around the time her client committed the offence he had a drinking problem that had escalated.

“His relationship had broken down with his partner plus he had lost his job during the COVID-19 lockdowns and that is when the drinking started slowly increasing,” Ms Davis said.

“Since then he now has two jobs and has given up the alcohol.”

Bernhardt was fined $400 and ordered to pay $50 restitution with a criminal conviction recorded.