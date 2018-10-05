Menu
THE culprit climbed through a window.
Thief creeps into home in early hours, steals keys and car

Luke Mortimer
5th Oct 2018 7:35 AM
A CAR thief stole the keys to a Holden Commodore after sneaking into a South Mackay home while residents were playing computer games.

Mackay police Senior Constable Steve Smith said about 12.30am on October 3 residents of the home spotted the intruder after hearing a noise in their backyard.

A man was seen entering a maroon coloured 2007 Holden Commodore sedan (registration 343 LPV) before driving off.

The burglar stacked items up near a bathroom window and climbed through, Snr Const Smith said.

"Once inside the burglar has moved directly to the kitchen without being seen (some residents were awake at the time playing computer games). Car keys which were being kept in the kitchen were found ... ."

The culprit was described as male, Caucasian, aged between 20-40-years-old, with short dark hair, 180cm tall and dressed in a dark coloured jacket.

Know more? Phone Policelink on 131 444.

    Local Partners