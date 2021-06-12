Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QPS forensic crash unit. Police generic.
QPS forensic crash unit. Police generic.
News

Thief entered unlocked CQ house to steal wallet

JANN HOULEY
12th Jun 2021 10:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

About 5.45am on 12th June 2021, an occupant of a house in Thalberg Avenue Biloela disturbed an offender who entered through an unlocked door and stole a wallet.

The offender who immediately decamped was seen wearing a black hoodie and pink or reddish coloured pants.

Anyone with information or CCTV of a similar suspect person are requested to contact Biloela Police or Crimestoppers.

All residents are requested to secure their premises and property to prevent opportunistic thieves taking advantage.

enter premises qps crime prevention theft allegations tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Letters to the ed: Lockdown dodgers must suffer consequences

        Premium Content Letters to the ed: Lockdown dodgers must suffer consequences

        Letters to the Editor Covid-19 and its variant strains are as deadly as any weapon of mass destruction!

        Police sergeant files $300K lawsuit over injury at station

        Premium Content Police sergeant files $300K lawsuit over injury at station

        News The officer suffered an elbow injury and has claimed $200,000 for lost future...

        LNP leader in CQ for health care forum

        Premium Content LNP leader in CQ for health care forum

        Politics The LNP has recently criticised the government’s handling of increased ambulance...

        DV breach revealed during dispute over rent payments

        Premium Content DV breach revealed during dispute over rent payments

        Crime A woman was caught breaching a domestic violence order after police were called to...