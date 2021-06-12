Thief entered unlocked CQ house to steal wallet

About 5.45am on 12th June 2021, an occupant of a house in Thalberg Avenue Biloela disturbed an offender who entered through an unlocked door and stole a wallet.

The offender who immediately decamped was seen wearing a black hoodie and pink or reddish coloured pants.

Anyone with information or CCTV of a similar suspect person are requested to contact Biloela Police or Crimestoppers.

All residents are requested to secure their premises and property to prevent opportunistic thieves taking advantage.