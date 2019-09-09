Menu
A 34-year-old woman has been fined for stealing a bottle of whiskey.
Crime

Thief fined $500 for snatching a bottle of whiskey

Aden Stokes
by
9th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
A 34-YEAR-old woman has been fined for stealing a bottle of whiskey.

Kylie-Jo Hixon pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court Friday to stealing.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Hixon entered Liquorland, Stockland Rockhampton, at 10am on May 1.

He said she bought a bag and a bottle of Passion Pop.

Mr Rumford said while the attendant was away from the front counter, Hixon placed a 700ml bottle of Southern Comfort in the bag. He said she made no attempt to buy it.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Hixon was sorry for what happened.

Hixon was fined $500 and ordered to pay $46 restitution.

rockhampton magistrates court stealing tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

