Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic Pics for Online and Print
Generic Pics for Online and Print
Crime

Thief kicks in property’s door in search of booze

Kristen Booth
12th Aug 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A THIRSTY thief has forced themselves into a Dysart home just to steal a carton of beer.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said the offender kicked in the front door, raided the fridge and stole a carton of beer cans.

“Nothing else was stolen,” Snr Const Schmid said.

Dysart Police are investigating the break and enter at the Beardmore Cres address, near the intersection of Edgerley St.

Snr Const Schmidt said the break in occurred some time between Tuesday, August 4 and Sunday, August 9.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police,” he said

READ: Woman dies in horrific highway rollover

If you have information for police, contact Policelink and quote reference number QP2001684029 using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

break in central queensland crime crimes dysart police dysart theft
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Driver uninjured in cattle truck rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Driver uninjured in cattle truck rollover

        Breaking Reports suggest only the second trailer of the vehicle has rolled.

        Car allegedly flees scene after striking bicycle rider

        Premium Content Car allegedly flees scene after striking bicycle rider

        News Police are searching for a car after a bicycle rider was struck in Rockhampton...

        WATCH LIVE: Payne Cup TCC, Kirwan blockbuster

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE: Payne Cup TCC, Kirwan blockbuster

        Sport Round 3 of schoolboys rugby league action: Here’s how you can see it all live.

        REVEALED: Seven Rocky projects share in $47,000

        Premium Content REVEALED: Seven Rocky projects share in $47,000

        News Seven projects and events are sharing in $47,000 of Rockhampton Regional Council...