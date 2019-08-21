Menu
Two large jars of coins were stolen from a Bowen home.
Crime

Thief leaves trail of muddy footprints throughout home

Monique Preston
by
20th Aug 2019 11:30 AM
TWO large jars of coins were stolen from a Bowen home on Sunday or Monday.

Police said the resident of a property on Conserdynes Rd returned home to discover someone had entered the house through their closed but unlocked front door.

The incident happened between noon on Sunday and 4.40pm on Monday.

Once inside, the resident discovered muddy footprints left by the thief which led all the way to a walk-in wardrobe in the bedroom, police said.

Other areas of the home were allegedly searched, including the lounge room, kitchen, three bedrooms and the hallway.

Police warned people to ensure their houses were secure.

"Burglars will dedicate hours searching targets in the hope that they will find an easy entry point," police said.

"For example, an open or unlocked door, or an open window.

"Once they find these opportunities, they will never turn away without making entry."

People who see suspicious activity are asked to report it to police.

If you have any information about the theft, contact Policelink on 131 444.

