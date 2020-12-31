Thief ordered to pay fine 10 times cost of stolen item

A man who stole a bottle of Adidas fragrance has been ordered to pay a fine almost 10 times the cost of the bottle.

Jack Vernon Beckett, 22, pleaded guilty on December 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Beckett entered the Chemist Warehouse store with a female at 4.12pm on July 5 and went to the fragrance section and staff became suspicious due to their behaviour.

She said Beckett picked up a 100ml bottle of Adidas fragrance, placed it under his shirt and left without paying for it.

Ms Kurtz said he was identified by CCTV footage.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said her client had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was on a disability pension.

Beckett was fined $200 and ordered to pay $21 restitution.