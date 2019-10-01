Menu
Detectives are investigating the burglary of service station in Rockhampton overnight.
News

Thief smashes through servo doors, steals one thing

Maddelin McCosker
1st Oct 2019 11:06 AM
DETECTIVES are investigation the burglary of a service station in South Rockhampton overnight.

Around 11.51pm, a dark coloured sedan reversed through the front glass doors of a Gladstone Road business causing exentsive damage.

When the driver got inside, they stole a packet of cigarettes before driving off again.

Police say the sedan is describedas having a distinctive paint pattern down the side panels, which may be a camouflage pattern or a mix of different paints.

The driver is believed to be a man who was wearing long dark pants, a dark long-sleeve shirt, a white bandana around his face and a dark coloured hat as well as a white bag.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask for anyone with information to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901907987

