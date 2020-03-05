Thief steals car with wheelie walker, walking stick inside

The stolen vehicle is a 2014 red Suzuki with Queensland registration 909UAD.

A BRAZEN thief has stolen a vehicle from a Koongal home with a wheelie walker and walking stick inside.

The burglary offence occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, March 4 on Blanchfield St.

Offenders entered the home by removing a rear fly screen to the kitchen and climbed inside.

They stole the victim’s handbag and vehicle keys before leaving and then used the keys to steal the vehicle from the driveway of the address.

The vehicle is a 2014 red Suzuki with Queensland registration 909UAD.

The victim’s wheelie walker and walking stick were also inside the vehicle.

Rockhampton police are warning residents to be aware that some thieves break into homes and look for car keys left in the open like the kitchen bench or table, in order to steal your car.

Police remind residents to check where they put their car keys when at home.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.