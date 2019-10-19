Thief stole $11 hat when he had $30 change spare

A MAN shoplifted an $11 hat from a Rockhampton service station after paying for $20 worth of fuel with a $50 note.

Graham Keith Fisher pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to the shoplifting.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Fisher went to Puma Coach, George St, at 2.25pm on July 19 and put $20 worth of fuel in his car.

Mr Fox said Fisher payed for the fuel with a $50 note and took a baseball cap, worth $11.05, from the store on his way out. He noted the $50 would have been enough to cover both the fuel and the hat.

The service station attendant asked if Fisher was going to pay for the hat, which he replied he had payed for it last week and left without paying.

Lawyer Rowan King said Fisher offered his “sincerest apologies” to the court and had no recollection of what had happened.

He said Fisher suffered from schizophrenia and had returned to the store to pay for the hat but had no receipt.

Fisher was fined $240 and ordered to pay $11.05 restitution.