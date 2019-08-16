Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ said high fuel prices are coming so shop around.
RACQ said high fuel prices are coming so shop around. Mike Knott
Crime

Thief to police: 'all my fuels drive-offs were finalised'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
16th Aug 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CCTV captured the moment a repeat fuel drive off criminal didn't even make an effort to appear to pay for 35.5 litres of petrol.

Jamie William Fischer pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Fischer drove a red Toyota Corolla into the Lakes Creek service station at 5.30am on May 24, pumped 35.5 litres of petrol worth $55 into his car and drove off.

He said it was captured on CCTV.

Sen-Constable Rumford said when police spoke to him about the matter, he told them he thought all of his fuel drive offs had been finalised.

The court heard Fischer had been sentenced on July 29 to a six month suspended sentence for unauthorised dealings of shop goods and that he had previously been dealt with in court for fuel drive offs.

"This behaviour of yours has to cease or you will end up in jail,” Magistrate Cameron Press warned.

Mr Press ordered Fischer to pay a $500 fine and $55 restitution.

fuel drive-offs rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    J.M. Kelly underestimated debt to building watchdog, court hears

    premium_icon J.M. Kelly underestimated debt to building watchdog, court...

    Business STRUGGLING to maintain its building licence, J.M. Kelly Group underestimated it debt levels to the construction watchdog.

    Feds look to 'beef up' Beef Australia

    premium_icon Feds look to 'beef up' Beef Australia

    News BA leaders and Federal Government meet to address the 2021 event

    Loved-up drug crim's Valentine's Day plans revealed

    premium_icon Loved-up drug crim's Valentine's Day plans revealed

    Crime Nathan William Britt returns to court on new drug charges

    'The way he wrote was futuristic...still relevant'

    premium_icon 'The way he wrote was futuristic...still relevant'

    News Bell Shakespeare visits Emmaus College students ahead of performance