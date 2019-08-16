Thief to police: 'all my fuels drive-offs were finalised'

RACQ said high fuel prices are coming so shop around.

CCTV captured the moment a repeat fuel drive off criminal didn't even make an effort to appear to pay for 35.5 litres of petrol.

Jamie William Fischer pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of stealing.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Fischer drove a red Toyota Corolla into the Lakes Creek service station at 5.30am on May 24, pumped 35.5 litres of petrol worth $55 into his car and drove off.

He said it was captured on CCTV.

Sen-Constable Rumford said when police spoke to him about the matter, he told them he thought all of his fuel drive offs had been finalised.

The court heard Fischer had been sentenced on July 29 to a six month suspended sentence for unauthorised dealings of shop goods and that he had previously been dealt with in court for fuel drive offs.

"This behaviour of yours has to cease or you will end up in jail,” Magistrate Cameron Press warned.

Mr Press ordered Fischer to pay a $500 fine and $55 restitution.