Thief’s blunder: Teen drops ID card while stealing alcohol

ASPIRING hospitality worker Sheanea Row Row, 19, was apologetic as she faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday on one count each of receiving stolen goods, stealing, and driving without a licence.

The court heard the young woman stole three cartons of alcohol from Bartlett's Tavern, but while doing so, dropped her BasicsCard allowing police to track her down swiftly.

However, that was the second charge she was facing in relation to stolen liquor that day.

The court heard that on January 31, she drank three cans from a carton she knew was stolen by her friend for which she was also sentenced yesterday morning.

The third charge dealt with was for driving unlicensed after she was caught driving on Quay Street on March 21.

The young offender pleaded guilty to all charges.

Despite the recent spate of delinquency, Row Row's defence said on her behalf that she was apologetic and wished to remove criminality from her life.

It was also made known to the court that Row Row hoped to continue training to become a hospitality worker.

Magistrate Clarke agreed it did appear she had been trying her best to do the right thing and refrained from handing down a life setback in the form of a criminal conviction.

"It's important that you move forward in a positive way, you don't want a conviction as an adult … it will affect your ability to have a happy and productive life," he said.

Row Row was only convicted for the traffic offence charge.

She was given in total six months' probation and a two-month driving disqualification.