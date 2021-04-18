The strength of security at Townsville's RAAF base was expected to be called into question after two separate breaches of the military facility overnight.

A Townsville Police spokesman confirmed that they were investigating the theft of two vehicles and two uniforms from the fire station at the RAAF base at an unknown time.

One of the stolen vehicles (believed to be an orange Ford hatchback) reportedly tried to re-enter the base, on Sunday at 9.40am, with the driver using the owner's ID, while wearing a full airservices (dark blue uniform).

When denied entry, the vehicle fled, heading west on Pilkington St.

A manhunt for the thief was launched after the vehicle was located near Brown and Hurley, Ingham Rd.

The suspect was described as a 30-year-old caucasian male, wearing a uniform.

In a separate incident, security encountered a juvenile male wandering around the RAAF base, around 3am.

The juvenile was taken into custody and told security they had come from a party nearby in Garbutt.

Police said nothing had been stolen and the juvenile was spotted "pretty quickly" given they were on alert after the cars had been stolen.

The two incidents are not believed to be connected but police investigations are continuing.

Defence and the AFP have been contacted for comment.

leighton.smith@news.com.au

Originally published as Thief's brazen act after RAAF base break-in