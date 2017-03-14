35°
Thief's court wake 'excuse' upsets deceased man's family

14th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt1

THE family of a recently deceased man has spoken out against a criminal who told a Rockhampton court his judgment was affected by the alcohol he drank at the man's wake.

Earlier this month, Jody Brian Richardson, 27, was jailed for 15 months in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court after he pleaded guilty to two break-ins.

Richardson's legal representative told the court his client was affected by the combination of prescription medicine and alcohol consumed at the wake for Ronald Richards, when he was involved in the crimes.

The court heard Richardson and a co-offender smashed a window to steal tools from a Land Cruiser on East St, Rockhampton, before stealing alcohol from a CBD motor inn late last month.

They were found hiding near the river by police tracking dogs.

However, Stephanie Richards yesterday spoke out on behalf of Mr Richard's family.

Stephanie was the niece of Mr Richards. She said Richardson was known by the family, but was not related by blood, and shouldn't have used the funeral in any way as justification for his behaviour.

She said what the court heard was an excuse taking advantage of the situation surrounding her family's loss.

"The person he is speaking about is my uncle and I believe I speak not only for myself but also my family, when I say we have been disgusted by what we have read," Stephanie said.

"We are upset by what has happened. There is no excuse for his actions....his actions were not those caused by grief.

"He should take responsibility for his own actions."

She said the wake was on a Friday and Richardson's crimes were committed late Saturday night/early Sunday morning.

"The family and I want to make it known loud and clear that it has been his stupidity that caused him to do what he did and nothing else," Stephanie said.

"Our grief is not over yet."

Stephanie said she and family members were still raising money to cover the costs of the funeral and the report of the court matter hadn't helped family members in the grieving process.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crime rockhampton magistrates court theft

