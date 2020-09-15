Thief’s one-day crime spree ends in jail

Andrew Arthur Bamford pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 11 to seven charges. Picture: Supplied

THREE Rockhampton businesses were targeted by a serial thief earlier this year, leaving two of the establishments at a significant monetary loss.

Andrew Arthur Bamford, 46, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 11 to seven charges, including two counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, and one count each of fail to properly dispose of syringe, obstruct police officer, unlawful possession of suspected stolen property, stealing and attempted stealing.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes read the facts surrounding each of the charges, which mainly took place in Rockhampton on May 23.

Bamford kept his head hung low throughout the proceedings.

Ms Geddes said about 12.30pm, Bamford went to Spar in Allenstown and stole several items from the store.

She said about 4.30pm, Bamford targeted Different Cycles in Berserker, smashing the front window with an unknown object and taking a bicycle and helmet before fleeing the scene. Restitution of $3155 was sought.

She said that same day, Bamford also targeted Goodstart Early Learning on Campbell St, entering through an unsecured window.

She said he stole an iPad, laptop, numerous sets of keys, stationery and a baseball cap before cooking some noodles in the centre’s kitchen.

She said about 7pm police arrested Bamford and found two hypodermic syringes in his front breast pocket.

The court heard Bamford had also went to BWS on May 20, placed a 375ml can of Carlton Dry down his pants and left without paying.

Bamford’s lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client was homeless at the time of the offending and had no support.

Mr Gimbert said drug misuse also played a role in the offending.

Bamford was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment with a parole release date of October 31, 2020 - 111 days of pre-sentence custody was declared.

He was ordered to pay $3155 restitution. Criminal convictions were recorded.