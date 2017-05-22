Theft rampage at pharmacy in Rocky's CBD

QUEENSLAND Police Service confirmed two break and enters in the Rockhampton business district at the weekend.

Police report the pharmacy in Cambridge St was broken into about 3am yesterday.

It appears offenders smashed a side window to gain access and an alarm was activated.

Police officers at the scene of a suspected break and enter in Rockhampton.

The alarm did not deter the offenders who continued into the store, rummaging through items.

They stole medication and the owners were conducting a stocktake to see what exactly was stolen.

Police confirmed the Lifeline store at Campbell St was broken into between 5pm Saturday and 7am yesterday.

Offenders smashed a front door window, entered via the window, taking money. A stocktake was being conducted to determine what was stolen.