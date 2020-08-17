Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alleged thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home. August 17, 2020.
Alleged thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home. August 17, 2020.
News

Thieves crash stolen car into Toowoomba home

Michael Nolan
17th Aug 2020 10:01 AM | Updated: 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO car thieves are in police custody after they crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home.

A police spokeswoman said the white sedan was stolen after a burglary at a Toowoomba address, about 5.30am today.

The thieves have then crashed the car into a home near the corner of Holberton and Makepeace Sts, about 8.30am.

Police arrested the pair at the scene. They are currently being held at the Toowoomba Police Station, awaiting formal charges.

Thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home.
Thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home.

MORE STORIES:

Drug driver denies drug use, claims he was just in the room

Woman told police she had been drinking while driving

Crash driver blew more than four times the legal limit

 

crime toowoomba stolen cars toowoomba burglary toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chopper, coastguard answer call for help as boat sinks

        Premium Content Chopper, coastguard answer call for help as boat sinks

        News A boat carrying four people reported to be taking on water

        Triple treat for North Rocky High’s fleet-footed winger

        Premium Content Triple treat for North Rocky High’s fleet-footed winger

        News LIVESTREAM: Watch four Rocky secondary schools rugby league games this week.

        Car crashes into tree in Nth Rocky

        Premium Content Car crashes into tree in Nth Rocky

        News BREAKING: Paramedics are treating the female driver at the scene.

        Green grass and record prices put a smile on grazier’s faces

        Premium Content Green grass and record prices put a smile on grazier’s faces

        Rural Rockhampton farm supply business reports positive talk between customers