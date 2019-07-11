Thieves deprive Kenny the Clydesdale of his favourite treat

HUNGRY HORSES: Steven May with Kenny the Clydesdale looking his carrot fridge in the back of the ute where it was stolen from.

HUNGRY HORSES: Steven May with Kenny the Clydesdale looking his carrot fridge in the back of the ute where it was stolen from. Allan Reinikka ROK100719akenny2

THE thought of Kenny the Clydesdale horse having the "whinnies” over warm carrots might seem comical, but it could mark the end of Capricorn Carriages on Rockhampton streets.

Last week, the fridge used to store carrots for the horses was stolen from the back of owner Steven May's house in Berserker.

The theft is just the latest bump in the road for the company, which opened in Rocky almost three years ago.

Mr May said if the misfortune continued he couldn't continue to run the business.

"The facts are we can't afford to replace any more stolen equipment and if things keep being stolen and we don't replace it the business will fold,” Mr May said.

The 110 litre Waco fridge and battery pack was stolen from out of Mr May's ute parked behind his house.

While Mr May realised getting the fridge back was a long-shot, he still held out hope someone from the community could solve the investigation.

The fridge is vital for the business during summer, without it the carrots rot within hours.

Kenny and the other horses consumed about at least 20 kilograms of carrots a week - missing out on their favourite cold treat has left them with a knot in their tail.

"Kenny is pretty annoyed about having to eat warm carrots I haven't bought carrots since fridge stolen,” Mr May said.

"The person who stole this thinks we are rolling in money but the fridge and battery which were stolen we cant replace and we have to go without.”

The horse and carriage business cost Mr May $700 out of his income every week. He said it was run purely for the enjoyment of locals.

"The special part about it is you get families over at the mall and you get little kids on the carriage and they think it's fantastic,” Mr May said.

The business was a reminder of the past - a time where even crime seemed simpler.

"The amount of theft going on in rocky is fairly prolific,” he said.

Since having the business Mr May has been stolen from five times. He is also out-of-pocket after paying for vet bills when his horses were sprayed in the face by a fire extinguisher.

The offender was ordered to pay for the bills by the court but had only paid $270 out of $1017.10.

Mr May urged anyone with information about the stolen fridge to contact police.