Thieves hold-up Rocky residents in early morning break-in

POLICE are searching for two men who broke into a Rockhampton home, held residents against their will and stole their possessions this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey labelled the act as "very concerning” saying two unknown men entered the Albert St home around 4.40am Monday morning demanding money.

The men reportedly threatened the occupants with a metal pole and forced them to hand over cash, wallets and their mobile phones.

home invasion : Home invasion on Albert Street.

"The occupants were kept in a room, made to stand up, not contact police and hand over their pin numbers and account details for both cards and phone,” he said.

"It's very concerning and an amount of planning to make these demands would have gone into it.”

Although the circumstances of the break-in was still under investigation, Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the men may have been caught in the act.

"The pole was from the residents home so they may have been disturbed in the process,” he said.

Neighbours allegedly reported suspicious behaviour in the street to police in the lead up to the attack saying cars were seen scoping out houses.

House on Albert Street. Allan Reinikka ROK160418ahouse1

Although the street wasn't specifically known to police, Det Snr Sgt Peachey said said officers were very proactive in patrols around hot spots.

"We won't rule out if it was planned and have been speaking to witnesses,” he said.

"We are very keen to bring this to a quick resolution.”

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said said the men bolted from the home with the possessions and urged public assistance to help find the culprits.

One was described as Caucasian, 175cm tall and of slim build. The second was of Aboriginal appearance, 175cm tall and slim.

If you have any information please contact Rockhampton Police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.