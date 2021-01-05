Menu
Golf clubs were stolen during a break-in at Gracemere Lake Golf Club on Monday night. FILE PHOTO.
News

Thieves smash their way into Gracemere golf club

Darryn Nufer
5th Jan 2021 10:04 AM
Thieves smashed their way into Gracemere Lake Golf Club late Monday night leaving a trail of senseless destruction.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the culprits smashed a front door at the Brooks St facility to gain entry.

She said the only thing reported stolen was some golf clubs.

It is understood police are looking at CCTV footage as part of their investigations into the break-in.

It is not the first time Gracemere Lake Golf Club has been targeted.

Last October, thieves stole alcohol from the premises during an overnight break-in.

Anyone with information about Monday night’s incident is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

