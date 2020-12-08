Menu
Police are appealing for public assistance as they investigate a break and enter at Moranbah's The Avenue Jewellers, that occurred just after 2am on December 8, 2020.
Thieves steal 100+ items from small CQ jewellery store

Kristen Booth
8th Dec 2020 4:57 PM
A MORANBAH business has been forced to close its doors after thieves smashed its windows and stole a number of products.

The Avenue Jewellers, located in the Moranbah Fair shopping centre, was broken into between 2.10am and 2.15am today.

Once inside, unknown persons smashed the display windows of the jewellery business and stole more than 100 pieces of jewellery, totalling a large sum of money.

Police are appealing for public assistance as they investigate a break and enter at Moranbah's The Avenue Jewellers.
CCTV footage revealed the alleged thieves left the premises in a northerly direction along Saint Francis Drive, in a red Holden Commodore sedan, believed to be a VX – VZ model Commodore.

The unknown persons initially entered by prying open the doors to the shopping complex on Saint Francis Drive.

The Moranbah business was closed today while investigations continue.

Police encourage businesses in the area to check CCTV cameras and if a vehicle is sighted matching that description, contact police.

Moranbah's The Avenue Jewellers.
Anyone with information about this matter is encouraged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote reference number QP2002524128 within the online suspicious activity form.

