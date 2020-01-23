Thieves steal 600kg water tank from business’ roof

Organised thieves stole a 600kg copper water tank from a shed in the Rockhampton CBD on January 10.

A ROCKHAMPTON business is seeking answers after determined thieves stole a 600kg copper water tank from atop a shed in the Rockhampton CBD.

Between 3am and 4.30am on January 10, two thieves were caught on CCTV footage, climbing onto a shed at Close Constructions in Kent St and stealing a large water tank.

It took over an hour for the thieves to remove the tank from the roof of the shed.

“Organised thieves. Lucky they weren’t crushed,” Kylie Dwyer, the daughter of the business’ owner Don Close, and an employee, said.

“Made from a copper boiler tank in a steel frame, set up for carrying and sprinkling water.

“Did have ‘Close’ spray-painted on the side.

“Backed into a neighbouring yard, so obviously (they) knew the camera was there.”

Ms Dwyer reached out on the Facebook page, Crime Watch, seeking access to other camera footage around the area, from camera on Kent Lane, between Fitzroy and Denham Streets.

The tank is “homemade” with 2000L capacity.

Police have been notified and all CCTV footage has been handed over.

Ms Dwyer expressed concerns that the water tank would be sold for its copper.

“They’re almost definitely going to destroy it for scrap metal,” she said.

“Much more value as a water tanker though. Selfish.

“Ideally we would like to retrieve the tank intact so it can be put back to work for its proper purpose.

“I just don’t understand why these thieves would go to so much effort, spending time and energy on a very dangerous activity when there must be better, easier and legal ways to earn money.”