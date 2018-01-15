Thieves steal car, rob Rocky daughter of time with sick mum

Nichola May with her mother Terri, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. The pair rely on Nichola's car for vital appointments, but are at a loss after it was stolen from her Bolsover St home.

NICHOLA May's Holden Barina is more than a get-around car, it is her sick mother's lifeline.

So when thieves broke into the 19-year-old's Rockhampton home, grabbed her keys and stole her vehicle, they took more than a set of wheels.

Nichola contacted The Morning Bulletin after the Friday morning theft in the hopes people could keep their eyes open for her blue Barina, even if it isn't drivable.

She explained items of sentimental value were in the vehicle when it was taken, and she needed a car to take her mother Terri to vital medical appointments as a cancer diagnosis left her unable to drive.

"My dad just finished paying it off for me as a Christmas present and I rely so heavily on my car as my mum's very ill,” Nichola said.

"My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer just under a month ago.

"Since then she has had to have two operations which means she isn't legally allowed to drive yet.”

Nichola said she is the only one of three children who live close enough to Terri through this hard time as the Rockhampton woman readies to begin chemotherapy.

Nichola May hopes the public can help her find her Holden Barina after her Bolsover St home was broken into and her car stolen on January 12.

"Spending time with her is so important but difficult if I cannot get to her,” Nichola said.

"Or help her to get to the doctor or hospital if she needed me.”

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed they are investigating the theft of a Holden Barina from a Bolsover St house the morning of January 12.

"Police are conducting a number of inquiries in relation to this offence and items left behind at the scene are undergoing forensic testing,” the spokesman said.

Nichola said money was already tight, and the $160 it cost to change her locks was money she doesn't have.

The teen said her car had green 'P' plates on it when it was stolen from her Bolsover St home, and the registration number is 432 LHG.

Anyone with information about the stolen car is urge to contact Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.