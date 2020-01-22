Menu
CCTV image of the offender who broke into the Stanwell Shop on January 22.
Thieves steal donation tins from rural shops

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 7:46 AM
THE STANWELL Shop and Wowan Roadhouse have both been victims of break ins overnight.

A police media spokeswoman advised officers attended the Wowan Roadhouse last night at 10.25pm.

It was reported at least one male person broke into the service station and stole cigarettes and the ambulance donation box.

It is believed they were in a silver Patrol wagon with roof racks.

The Stanwell Shop was also broken into via a smashed window.

It is believed the rescue helicopter donation was stolen.

