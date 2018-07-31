Thieves steal more copper wire from Rocky businesses

MORE copper wire thefts have been reported in the Rockhampton region with police hot on the heels of the offenders.

Newsome's Tyre and Mechanical was the latest victim in the crime wave as a number of old car batteries were stolen from the Gladstone Road address overnight this week.

An abandoned home in Parkhurst was also broken into and copper wire stripped from taps.

A number of industrial businesses in Parkhurst have also reported break-ins.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey warned the thieves that police were homing in on their criminal enterprise.

"If you think it is a cheap way of making some money or an easy way to make money, you will be detected and you will be prosecuted," he said.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police are seeking further assistance from the public in relation to these offences.

"Over the last six months we have seen a large increase in businesses being broken into where copper wire has been stolen," he said.

Police are also working closely with scrap metal companies for people who have been pawning similar items.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police are working on a number of leads.

police: Detective Snr Sgt Luke Peachey

In April, $80,00 worth of equipment was stolen from Aurizon depot, which included a large amount of copper wire.

Four people were charged in relation to this offence.

"We have already prosecuted some... obviously a number of other people are still involved in this theft," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey told media in May there had been more than 30 copper-wire related theft cases so far this year.

Five persons had previously been charged in relation to wire thefts.

"We ask those people around those areas where they are running or walking, keep a vigilant eye out," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"If they see anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, contact us."

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said new copper wire can sell for $7 per kg.

The value depends on how new the copper wire is and whether it is being scrapped or sold on the black market.

Police believe there are a number of persons involved.

Due to the weight of the coils, it would take more than one person to steal the equipment.

"It is stealing, no matter what you think it is, whether it is scrap or not, it does belong to someone else," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"If you steal it and try to pawn it you are only committing the offence of break and enter and stealing.

"We know there is people out there who know who these people are and we ask once again for you contact us so we can bring these people to prosecution."