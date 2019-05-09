DIRTY DEED: Brazen thieves steal beloved motorbike

HEARTBROKEN: Jade-Elle Brown, 14, and her sister Ruby Brown, 12, who is holding the tools left by thieves who stole Jade-Elle's motorbike.

JADE-Elle Brown has been left heartbroken after thieves walked into her parents' Tinana property on Friday night and stole her Kawasaki motorbike.

The 14-year-old had saved her pocket money for two years to buy the $6500 trail bike, which she loved to ride alongside her dad Matthew.

Her mother Justine said Jade-Elle was devastated when she heard the news her beloved motorbike was stolen.

"Unfortunately, I had left that gate open, so they literally just walked straight in," Mrs Brown said.

"We were beating ourselves up about it, but the only person to blame here is the person who decided to come onto our property and take something that didn't belong to them."

Mrs Brown said the offenders left behind a metal bar, a hammer and other implements that police said were used for breaking into houses.

She said police dusted the items for fingerprints, however they wouldn't speculate on the chances of ever finding the motorbike.

"For me, it feels like I've been violated knowing this creep was near my daughters' bedrooms," she said.

"It really exhausts you mentally.

"I sat up until midnight going through eBay and Maryborough Buy Swap Sell, but you need to know where to look for these things too."

Mrs Brown shared the details of the incident to the Facebook group Maryborough Community and had people contact her with multiple sightings of the bike.

She said it was reportedly last see being ridden by a man near the solar panel farm at Susan River on Saturday.

Mrs Browne said the chances of replacing Jade-Elle's motorbike with a new one were "slim to none".

Police are investigating the theft from the Eatonvale Rd property, which took place between May 3 and May 4.

They believe an unknown offender entered the carport area of the property and stole the motorcycle.

The motorcycle is a green Kawasaki KLX140R off-road motorcycle.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131444.