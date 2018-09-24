Thieves takes the money but leave the dough

BAKERY BREAK-IN: Kristan Casucelli's bakery in Yeppoon was broken into over the weekend.

WHEN Kristan Casuscelli arrived at work early on Sunday morning, the last thing he expected to see was the doors to his Yeppoon bakery smashed open.

Walking into the business, Baked on 44, Mr Casuscelli found the contents of cupboards and shelves emptied onto the floor.

It's the second break-in in eight months.

"I turned up to the store Sunday morning to see the outside door was open,” he said.

"I thought someone hadn't locked the door and then I walked through to the second door and it had been smashed open and ripped apart.

"Then I went into the shop to see it had been ransacked and trashed.”

As for what the thieves took, Mr Casuscelli said they stole cash and that nothing else was missing.

"I had a float from the till and a bit of change, which was about $600 or $700,” he said.

"They also stole the Royal Flying Doctors donation tin, so that is very disappointing.”

Mr Casucelli is sick of the damage and cost to his business and said if it happened again, he would have to shut the business down.

"I didn't ask for someone to break in and ransack my business, over the times this has cost me thousands,” he said in a social media post.

"One more and I'm going to shut down for sure.”

He said he has taken appropriate measures to ensure thieves can't get into the business again.

"We've just installed cameras and security systems into the building now, so if they do it again I'm going to get some good video footage,” he said.

"We are taking our own precautions now to avoid this happening again. It's something we probably should have done months ago.”

Mr Casuscelli says he has a good idea about who is responsible, adding police are also aware of the potential suspects and will be reviewing CCTV footage in the area.

"Police were the first point of contact and they said they are going to look into it and I think they have a good suspicion on who it is,” he said.

"I got broken into about eight months ago by a group of young children.

"They broke into the back door, but they didn't actually get into the premises back then.

"I am pretty confident it's the same people again, but I can't know for sure because I don't have any video footage.”

Mr Casuscelli is determined to get on with business and opened his bakery on Sunday, saying customers and the wider community were very supportive.

"I couldn't afford to lose any more money,” he said.

"It's always a good response from the community, people are pretty supportive.”