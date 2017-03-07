Thieves target Biloela business in well-planned raid

STOLEN: Three of the motocross bikes that went missing from Callide Valley Mower Service on Sunday morning.

"THEY'VE done us for $40,000.”

That was Grant Warry's grim assessment of the financial hit he and his wife Michelle are set to take after thieves broke into their Biloela business on Sunday morning.

Five motocross bikes were stolen from Callide Valley Mower Service: two yellow Suzuki 2017 RMZ250L7s, a yellow RMZ450L7, a yellow RM85LL4 and Grant's own red Honda CRF450.

"They took every motocross bike - they knew what they wanted,” Grant said.

"(The bikes) will have VIN numbers and engine numbers, but they can be grinded off.”

Police said the raid seemed to have been well-planned in advance, with the perpetrators gaining access to the business by jimmying open a side door and possibly using a trailer to transport the bikes.

"Inquiries indicate they were only inside for a short time,” Detective Senior Constable Mike Kitching said.

"They've entered and exited multiple times and pushed the bikes out through the side.”

Senior Constable Kitching said he could not recall any similar raids taking place in Biloela in the last three years, and police were looking at the possibility that the perpetrators were from out of town.

"We've identified a possible vehicle and make of trailer as well as a person of interest, and our investigations are centred around that particular individual,” he said.

BUSINESS OWNERS: Grant and Michelle Warry (file photo).

Michelle Warry said no customers' bikes had been stolen but the community was banding together to hunt down the missing property, with a post on the business' Facebook page having received over 1000 shares.

"The police are doing all they can but have encouraged us to use social media to get this information out quickly,” she said.

Anyone who suspects they may have come across one of the bikes or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area early on Sunday morning can call Biloela police on 4992 2333 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.