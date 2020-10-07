Thieves target Gracemere golf club

Gracemere Lake Golf Club was targeted by would-be thieves in an attack which may be linked to the Kabra Pub break-in.

Gracemere Lake Golf Club was targeted by would-be thieves in an attack which may be linked to the Kabra Pub break-in.

POLICE have not ruled out the possibility that an attempted break-in at Gracemere Lake Golf Club is linked to a successful overnight break-in at the Kabra Pub.

As reported earlier today by The Morning Bulletin, police were called to the Kabra Pub, just before midnight last night.

An initial report suggested three males in their mid-teens were seen fleeing the premises.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the offenders stole alcohol and a donations box during the pub break-in.

He said the culprits escaped with three one-litre bottles of spirits and two six-packs of spirits.

Late this afternoon, QPS confirmed officers had also been called to premises at Brooks St, Gracemere, today.

Those premises were the Gracemere Lake Golf Club.

A QPS spokeswoman said an offender or offenders had attempted to break a window but no entry was gained.

She said the golf club incident happened sometime between 2pm yesterday and 9.30 this morning.

Police investigations into both incidents are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

EARLIER - Juveniles steal alcohol, donations box in pub break-in