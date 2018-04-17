Thieves target Gracemere homes and cars

CRIME TIME: Police reveal where thieves have targeted this last week.

CRIME TIME: Police reveal where thieves have targeted this last week. Tessa Mapstone

OVER the last week Gracemere Police have investigated five home burglaries and four vehicle crimes.

The crimes which have taken place in several areas of Gracemere have promoted Police to remind residents to check their home and vehicle security before going to bed or leaving the house.

Police have reassured residents that even though they may be busy, they are never to busy to hear about a crime, no matter how trivial you think it is.

Often it is found that petty crime in a particular area present a pattern, and police can plan to deal with it.

Police have received the following reports in the following areas:

Burglaries to homes

Temora Street

Lillypilly Avenue

Mamalis Street

Arlott Street

Soligo Court

Vehicle crime

Labanka Crescent

Owen Avenue

Old Capricorn Highway

Middle Road

If you are a victim of crime, please report it to the police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.