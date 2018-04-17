Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRIME TIME: Police reveal where thieves have targeted this last week.
CRIME TIME: Police reveal where thieves have targeted this last week. Tessa Mapstone
News

Thieves target Gracemere homes and cars

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
17th Apr 2018 9:28 AM

OVER the last week Gracemere Police have investigated five home burglaries and four vehicle crimes.

The crimes which have taken place in several areas of Gracemere have promoted Police to remind residents to check their home and vehicle security before going to bed or leaving the house.

Police have reassured residents that even though they may be busy, they are never to busy to hear about a crime, no matter how trivial you think it is.

Often it is found that petty crime in a particular area present a pattern, and police can plan to deal with it.

Police have received the following reports in the following areas:

Burglaries to homes

  • Temora Street
  • Lillypilly Avenue
  • Mamalis Street
  • Arlott Street
  • Soligo Court

Vehicle crime

  • Labanka Crescent
  • Owen Avenue
  • Old Capricorn Highway
  • Middle Road

If you are a victim of crime, please report it to the police.　

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

break and enters car break-ins gracemere gracemere crime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Highway blocked in both directions after B-double crash

    Highway blocked in both directions after B-double crash

    News Police still on scene as they work to clear the road

    • 17th Apr 2018 8:58 AM
    UPDATE: Passengers now boarding flights after delays

    UPDATE: Passengers now boarding flights after delays

    News Find out which planes have been delayed

    RRC reveals further details for the proposed Supercar track

    RRC reveals further details for the proposed Supercar track

    Council News There are plans afoot to try and open up the track for other events.

    Tennis teen impresses at Aus Grasscourt Championships

    Tennis teen impresses at Aus Grasscourt Championships

    Tennis and Racquet Sports AMELIIJA Swafferselff wins doubles at national tennis tournament

    • 17th Apr 2018 9:00 AM

    Local Partners