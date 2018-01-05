Menu
Thieves targeting unlocked property

Senior Sergeant Ashley Hull says most property crime in Rockhampton is opportunistic.
Senior Sergeant Ashley Hull says most property crime in Rockhampton is opportunistic.
Steph Allen
by

MORE than half of the cars broken into in Rockhampton are unlocked.

Rockhampton police have urged residents to be vigilant when locking up their homes and cars over these school holidays to prevent opportunistic crime.

"An unlocked house takes very little time and effort to get into,” said Senior Sergeant Ashley Hull.

"Your best defence in residential areas is your neighbours... we always encourage people if they hear a noise or see something suspicious to ring [the police].”

Over the last few months, the amount of home break-ins for Rockhampton has remained relatively stable and the amount of car break-ins has declined.

However, car break-ins are still likely for residential areas, particularly at night.

Snr Sergeant Hull said owners should lock their doors and windows (even when home), wind up car windows, and hide or take valuables with them when leaving their car.

"Someone can walk past and look inside and see things like your credit cards or mobile phone visible. They will first try your door and can be gone in seconds,” he said.

An example of this was in Berserker where an owner left their car for 30 minutes and left their wallet on their dashboard.

Upon returning, they discovered their wallet had been stolen.

Early one morning in Berserker offenders made their way into a house by reaching a finger through a hole in the back door's security screen and flicking the lock.

Another example was a house in Frenchville, where the owner had left for work but left the front windows unlocked.

The offender discovered the windows and entered the house "quickly and easily”.


