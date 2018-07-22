Menu
A police officer inspects one of the vehicles broken into early Sunday morning in Rockhampton's CBD. Bulletin reporters
Thieves use brick to smash car windows, business

22nd Jul 2018 3:01 PM
OFFENDERS used a brick to smash their way into at least three vehicles and a business in Rockhampton's CBD early Sunday morning.

The offences occurred in the Bolsover, Denham and William streets area.

Early investigations indicate thieves stole electronic devices from one of the vehicles which was parked off the street.

The offenders use a brick to shatter car windows and the glass window of the business.

A brick was found close by one of the vehicles.

It's not know if any property was stolen from the business house.

The number of victims may well grow as investigations continue.

